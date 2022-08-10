New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,921 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 716.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.75.

Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $128.78 on Wednesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $109.26 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.67 and its 200 day moving average is $167.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.