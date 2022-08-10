New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 55,019 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 55,019 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Olin were worth $7,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 169.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Olin to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

Olin Price Performance

Olin Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average is $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

Insider Activity at Olin

In other Olin news, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $2,814,910.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,830,441.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,202.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $2,814,910.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,586,576 shares of company stock worth $158,064,019 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.