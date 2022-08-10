New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 62,692 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 700,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,692 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $7,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 81,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,964,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 35,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.