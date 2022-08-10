New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 707,690 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707,690 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 94,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 45,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COMT stock opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.02. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

