New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,382 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $7,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,191,000 after buying an additional 588,717 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 158,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 212,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,476,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 18,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.07.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.80%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

