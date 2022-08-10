New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,826 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $226,268,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,402,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,920,000 after acquiring an additional 485,350 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,309,000 after acquiring an additional 706,138 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,971,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,437,000 after acquiring an additional 721,964 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.18.

HPP opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $21.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -526.32%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

