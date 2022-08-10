New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,951 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,951 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $65.46.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

