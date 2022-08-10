New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,500 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NIO were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NIO by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,887,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,883,000 after purchasing an additional 658,909 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth $2,103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIO by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,539,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,261,000 after acquiring an additional 513,784 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Nomura decreased their price target on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

