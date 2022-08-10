New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.