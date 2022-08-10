New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $7,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CACC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 920.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 195.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.50.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

CACC stock opened at $545.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a current ratio of 15.39. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $452.48 and a 52 week high of $703.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $524.36 and its 200 day moving average is $539.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $7.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.14 by ($4.20). The firm had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.77 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 42.75%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 54.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Further Reading

