New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,439 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Terminix Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,165,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Terminix Global by 292.4% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,937,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,955 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Terminix Global by 1,527.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,258,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,772 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Terminix Global by 373.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,126,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,941,000 after acquiring an additional 888,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nekton Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Terminix Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,629,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Terminix Global from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Terminix Global stock opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.75. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

