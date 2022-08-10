New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,701 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2,083.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 60.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 64.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $42.74.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.65%.

OGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

