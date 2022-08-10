New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $34.34 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average of $42.71.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

