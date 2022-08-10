Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,982 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,672,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,021,000 after acquiring an additional 163,298 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,431,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nielsen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,278,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,827,000 after acquiring an additional 155,960 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,155,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,767,000 after acquiring an additional 115,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,711,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,453,000 after purchasing an additional 148,403 shares during the period.

Nielsen Stock Performance

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Nielsen Announces Dividend

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Nielsen Profile

(Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

Further Reading

