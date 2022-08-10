Niko Resources (TSE:NKO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Niko Resources Ltd. (TSE:NKO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.02. Niko Resources shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3,980,508 shares traded.
Niko Resources Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.02.
About Niko Resources
Niko Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in India and Bangladesh. It primarily holds interests in the D6 Block consisting of Dhirubhai 1 and 3 Fields, MA Field, R cluster development project, satellite cluster development project, and MJ field development project located off the coastline of Andhra Pradesh, India; and the Block 9 in the central area of Bangladesh.
