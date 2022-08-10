Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) PT Raised to $7.50

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I from $6.00 to $7.50 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 165.96% from the company’s previous close.

Nine Energy Service Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Nine Energy Service stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $94.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.25. Nine Energy Service has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $8.10.

In related news, Director Darryl Keith Willis sold 22,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $60,208.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,906 shares in the company, valued at $45,815.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nine Energy Service by 275.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 85,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

