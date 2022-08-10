Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NIU. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,248,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,644 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,248,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,644 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,256,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 828.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 289,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 257,894 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,063,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,139,000 after acquiring an additional 227,272 shares during the period.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company.

Niu Technologies stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $481.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.78 million for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

