Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.23.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($6.84) to €6.10 ($6.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 47.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 589,041 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 5,964,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,497,000 after acquiring an additional 160,747 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 4.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 95,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 496,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.84. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $0.0205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 8.82%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

