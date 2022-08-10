Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Nomura Research Institute Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NRILY opened at $30.46 on Monday. Nomura Research Institute has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $45.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Nomura Research Institute Company Profile
