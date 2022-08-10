Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Nomura Research Institute Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NRILY opened at $30.46 on Monday. Nomura Research Institute has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $45.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Get Nomura Research Institute alerts:

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Research Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Research Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.