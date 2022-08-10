Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.16

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.16 and traded as high as $2.70. Nordic American Tankers shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 2,577,968 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.58.

Nordic American Tankers Trading Up 2.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $520.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.11.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 189.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -11.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,608,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $1,220,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 23.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,360,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 648,641 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 73.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 466,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

