Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,707 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,529,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 883,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,286,000 after purchasing an additional 149,273 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter worth about $654,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter worth about $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $40.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFBK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

(Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.