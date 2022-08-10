NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Shares Up 0.6%

NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.60 and last traded at $55.23. 534,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 381,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.04.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.