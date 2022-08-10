NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NuVasive to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,278 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,789,000. Nekton Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,465,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 251,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Price Performance

About NuVasive

NuVasive stock opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.75. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $64.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.13, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

