Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Chardan Capital

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Chardan Capital from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 200.55% from the company’s current price.

Nuvve Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVVE opened at $3.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $73.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.38. Nuvve has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

Get Nuvve alerts:

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Nuvve had a negative net margin of 534.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvve will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nuvve

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvve

In other Nuvve news, CFO David Robson purchased 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $56,785.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,806.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Gregory Poilasne sold 69,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $481,329.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,070,367.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Robson bought 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $56,785.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,806.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 35,930 shares of company stock worth $232,264 and sold 133,113 shares worth $892,776. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVVE. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Nuvve during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuvve during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuvve by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nuvve in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvve in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Nuvve Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.