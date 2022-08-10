nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVT. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 966,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,605,000 after purchasing an additional 37,788 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth about $365,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $1,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

NVT opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.43.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 40.94%.

NVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

