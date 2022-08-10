Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Barclays

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $29.27 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 100,729 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $3,070,219.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,193,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,370,869.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 157,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $4,730,746.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,189,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,887,171.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 100,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $3,070,219.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,193,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,370,869.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,168,508 shares of company stock worth $30,525,885. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 59.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Oak Street Health by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

