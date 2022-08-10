Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 121,131 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Olin were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,669,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $268,590,000 after purchasing an additional 170,468 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 1,052.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,863 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Olin by 1,350.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,147,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,558 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,084,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,393,000 after purchasing an additional 48,817 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Olin to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.36.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,830,441.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,202.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,830,441.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,202.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $351,615.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,962.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,586,576 shares of company stock worth $158,064,019 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OLN opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.48. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $67.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

