Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given New $26.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 139.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LPRO. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Open Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Open Lending had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 113.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 182.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Lending

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.