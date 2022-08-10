Oppenheimer Comments on Avalo Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVTX)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Avalo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.90) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Up 32.1 %

Shares of AVTX stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.39. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,896.95% and a negative return on equity of 449.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 533,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 16,276 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 327,241 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avalo Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.