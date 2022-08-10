Oppenheimer Comments on Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note issued on Sunday, August 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cellectar Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($4.00) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cellectar Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLRB. Maxim Group cut their price target on Cellectar Biosciences to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of CLRB stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.01. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 940,456 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

