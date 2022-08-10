Oppenheimer Weighs in on The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh expects that the company will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.14 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

EL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.60.

EL stock opened at $265.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. CWM LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

