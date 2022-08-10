Oppenheimer Weighs in on Viad Corp’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Viad in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viad’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viad’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get Viad alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Viad Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Viad

Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. Viad has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $52.72. The company has a market capitalization of $811.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter worth $796,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Viad by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Viad during the 4th quarter worth about $11,325,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viad by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,017,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,337,000 after purchasing an additional 202,688 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.