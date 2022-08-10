Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Shares of ORA opened at $89.91 on Monday. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $92.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Isaac Angel sold 9,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $777,833.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,883.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $139,961.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,095.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $777,833.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,242,883.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,161 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,965 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,161,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,191,000 after buying an additional 506,010 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,284,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,355,000 after buying an additional 228,905 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,836,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 754,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,740,000 after buying an additional 136,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after buying an additional 85,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

