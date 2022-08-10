Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.10

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $2.60. Overseas Shipholding Group shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 229,021 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $226.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Overseas Shipholding Group ( NYSE:OSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter.

Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,972,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Eugene Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,652.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,972,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,859.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 33,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 331,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the first quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

