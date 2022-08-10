Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) PT Lowered to $15.00 at JMP Securities

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORCC. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owl Rock Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

NYSE:ORCC opened at $13.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Owl Rock Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 8,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $353,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

