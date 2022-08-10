Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,130.86

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,130.86 ($25.75) and traded as high as GBX 2,175.40 ($26.29). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,060 ($24.89), with a volume of 39,428 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on OXIG shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.
Oxford Instruments Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,121.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,106.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,130.86.
Oxford Instruments Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Instruments
In related news, insider Gavin Hill purchased 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,205 ($26.64) per share, with a total value of £18,918.90 ($22,859.96).
Oxford Instruments Company Profile
Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.
