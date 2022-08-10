Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,130.86

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,130.86 ($25.75) and traded as high as GBX 2,175.40 ($26.29). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,060 ($24.89), with a volume of 39,428 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OXIG shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,121.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,106.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,130.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a GBX 13.70 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.40. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

In related news, insider Gavin Hill purchased 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,205 ($26.64) per share, with a total value of £18,918.90 ($22,859.96).

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.

