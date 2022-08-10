PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.69.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR
PACCAR Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $91.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.21 and a 200 day moving average of $86.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PACCAR Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 21.45%.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
