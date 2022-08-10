PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.69.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

PACCAR Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 280.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $39,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $91.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.21 and a 200 day moving average of $86.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.