Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.28. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 443,108 shares trading hands.
Palatin Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $62.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.79.
Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palatin Technologies
About Palatin Technologies
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palatin Technologies (PTN)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.