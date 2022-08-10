Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.28. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 443,108 shares trading hands.

Palatin Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,422,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 61,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 57,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,812 shares during the last quarter. 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

