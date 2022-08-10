Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Barclays

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $72.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLMR. TheStreet raised shares of Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Palomar Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $72.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.68. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.12. Palomar has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $97.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Palomar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palomar will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $50,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,990.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $50,317.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,990.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 11,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $835,254.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,388 shares in the company, valued at $43,180,844.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,308,631 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at $15,929,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 14.5% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,070,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,512,000 after acquiring an additional 135,549 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 11.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 879,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,305,000 after buying an additional 87,354 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Palomar by 15.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 511,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,728,000 after purchasing an additional 68,064 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,362,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

