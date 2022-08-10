Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Park Lawn presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.25.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Park Lawn Stock Down 1.1 %

TSE:PLC opened at C$31.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.42. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$31.05 and a 52 week high of C$42.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94.

Park Lawn Dividend Announcement

Park Lawn ( TSE:PLC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$101.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$103.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.8800001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

About Park Lawn

(Get Rating)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.