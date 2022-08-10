Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 690 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,134 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.1% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $55,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $282.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.31 and its 200 day moving average is $279.73. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Cowen reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

