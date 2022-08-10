Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 226,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,403 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Paycor HCM by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Paycor HCM by 2,171.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paycor HCM by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 63,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in Paycor HCM by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 112,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Paycor HCM by 2,694.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

PYCR stock opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a PE ratio of -39.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.30.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

In related news, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,340 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $74,682.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,845.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

