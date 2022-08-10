Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.08

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.08 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.36). Pennant International Group shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.37), with a volume of 135,080 shares.

Pennant International Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.38 million and a P/E ratio of -7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 35.08.

Pennant International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pennant International Group plc provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Australia. It offers generic trainers, such as generic fastener installation, hand skill, stores loading, and flying controls trainers; basic helicopter maintenance trainers; hydraulic system principles trainers; integrated avionics maintenance trainers; crew escape and safety trainers; and engine starting system trainers, as well as wiring boards.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennant International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennant International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.