Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.08

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.08 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.36). Pennant International Group shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.37), with a volume of 135,080 shares.
Pennant International Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £11.38 million and a P/E ratio of -7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 35.08.
Pennant International Group Company Profile
Pennant International Group plc provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Australia. It offers generic trainers, such as generic fastener installation, hand skill, stores loading, and flying controls trainers; basic helicopter maintenance trainers; hydraulic system principles trainers; integrated avionics maintenance trainers; crew escape and safety trainers; and engine starting system trainers, as well as wiring boards.
Featured Stories
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Pennant International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennant International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.