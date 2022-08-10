PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Trading Down 9.3%

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.52. 20,465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 98,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on PepGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PepGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on PepGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on PepGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.
PepGen Stock Down 9.3 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17.
PepGen Company Profile
PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
