Performance Food Group (PFGC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 17th. Analysts expect Performance Food Group to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.11 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Performance Food Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.09. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 106.85 and a beta of 1.31. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $58.13.

Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 65,510 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,592 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,304 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.13.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.