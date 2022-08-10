Performance Food Group (PFGC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.11 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Performance Food Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PFGC opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.85 and a beta of 1.31. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $58.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 65,510 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,592 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,304 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period.

PFGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.13.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

