Performance Food Group (PFGC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.11 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Performance Food Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Performance Food Group Stock Performance
NYSE PFGC opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.85 and a beta of 1.31. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $58.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.09.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PFGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.13.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.
