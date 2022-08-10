Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $106.36

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.36 ($1.29) and traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.29). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 106 ($1.28), with a volume of 74,770 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Petra Diamonds presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2.85 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market cap of £196.14 million and a PE ratio of 311.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 99.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 106.36.

In other Petra Diamonds news, insider Bernard Robert Pryor acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £14,560 ($17,593.04).

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa. The company also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

