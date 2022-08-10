Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.69

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.69 and traded as high as C$13.88. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$13.51, with a volume of 572,542 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEY. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.28.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$286.89 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.3900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.17, for a total value of C$57,823.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$398,412.63. In related news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 4,254 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.28, for a total transaction of C$47,995.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$992,986.59. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 3,576 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.17, for a total transaction of C$57,823.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,639 shares in the company, valued at C$398,412.63. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $407,300 and have sold 207,787 shares valued at $3,098,427.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

