PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GHY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,705 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,560,000.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GHY opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.