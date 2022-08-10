Philip D. Gregory Sells 2,407 Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $39,065.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,217.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
2seventy bio Trading Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ TSVT opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $64.00.
2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 million. 2seventy bio’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.73) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
