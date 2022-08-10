Philip D. Gregory Sells 2,407 Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $39,065.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,217.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

2seventy bio Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ TSVT opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $64.00.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 million. 2seventy bio’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.73) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,909,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,854,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,189,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,549,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,975,000. 50.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

About 2seventy bio

(Get Rating)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.